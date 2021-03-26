Photos: Hundreds of pounds of weed, edibles seized in illegal pot shop bust

SAN DIEGO — Four people are facing charges after deputies shut down an illegal marijuana dispensary in an unincorporated area of El Cajon.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department shared photos from the bust near 3000 Oro Street on Friday. Members of the sheriff’s Special Enforcement Detail served a warrant just before 8 a.m. Investigators seized almost 100 pounds of marijuana, hundreds of pounds of THC-infused products, cash and a gun.

“Investigators discovered several THC-infused edibles which falsely appeared to be legitimate name brand chips and candies. It is not uncommon for unlicensed and unregulated cannabis dispensaries to market their dangerous product to children,” a sheriff’s department news release said.

Law enforcement warned THC-infused products that look like well-known name brands can be inadvertently consumed, creating health and safety risks.

Detectives seized the following during the search:

• 97 pounds of marijuana

• 147 pounds of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) vape products

• 243 pounds of THC-infused edibles

• 87 THC-infused drinks

• 22 pounds of THC concentrates

• $6,609 in cash

• One firearm

Four people were arrested and booked into county jail on drug-related charges. The sheriff’s department said members of the county’s Code Compliance Team also found violations in the building that were a danger to occupants. Code compliance requested San Diego Gas & Electric cut power to the property until the dangers are mitigated.