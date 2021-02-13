Photos: Humane society helps rescue 18 dogs from Mexico

Rancho Coastal Humane Society helped rescue 18 dogs from Sonora in Mexico. Photo: RCHS

After initial care and transfer by Rescue Fenix, the dogs are now being cared for in Encinitas. Photo: RCHS

They got an initial exam before RCHS staff helped them get settled in brand new kennels. Photo: RCHS

They’ll undergo more care, including spay and neuter, before they’re available for adoption. Photo: RCHS

Photo: RCHS

ENCINITAS, Calif. — Eighteen dogs, including seven puppies, are being cared for in Encinitas after they were rescued from the streets of Mexico.

Rancho Coastal Humane Society shared photos of some of the pups on social media Saturday. A spokesperson said another organization, Rescue Fenix, rescued the animals from the Mexican state of Sonora.

Rescue Fenix fed the dogs and gave them preliminary care before they were transferred to Escondido for a night, then to Rancho Coastal Humane Society for care. RCHS medical staff gave the dogs initial exams then got them settled into new kennels with food and water.

The dogs include mixes of terriers, hounds, Labrador Retrievers, Chihuahuas, shepherds and pit bulls. RCHS President Judi Sanzo said several have orthopedic issues ranging from a crooked jaw to hip and leg problems.

Sanzo said each dog will get more extensive exams, vaccinations, medical treatment including spay or neuter, and surgery, if necessary. People who want to help are encouraged to make donations to Rancho Coastal Humane Society’s medical fund.

Rancho Coastal Humane Society is scheduling adoptions by appointment at www.sdpets.org.