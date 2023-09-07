SAN DIEGO — Fire crews responded to a blaze at a hotel building in San Ysidro Thursday morning.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department says a call came in around 6:48 a.m. reporting a fire at 230 Via De San Ysidro, which appears to be a Knights Inn.

SDFD says crews arrived within seven minutes and extinguished the fire within 10 minutes.

  • San Ysidro fire scene
    Fire scene at 230 Via De San Ysidro in San Diego. (KSWB)
Two people were transported to a local hospital with smoke inhalation and one family was reported to be displaced due to the incdient.

SDFD says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.