SAN DIEGO — Photos show the Harvest Moon lighting up the San Diego sky Monday night.
According to NASA, the Harvest Moon was set to appear full for about three days this year, lasting through Wednesday morning after peak illumination Monday night.
The Farmer’s Almanac says the Harvest Moon can occur in either September or October. It is the full moon that rises closest to the autumnal equinox, which is Sept. 22, officially marking the start of the fall season for the Northern Hemisphere.
After the autumnal equinox, days become shorter and nights longer. This comes to an end with the December solstice, which brings with it longer days and shorter nights.