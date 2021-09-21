SAN DIEGO — Photos show the Harvest Moon lighting up the San Diego sky Monday night.

Photo: John Volanski

Photo: Julie Gayle

A look at the full moon rising over Pine Valley from Guatay Mountain. Photo: Joe Stoveken



Photo: Kim DeCew

Photo: Don Biadog

Photo: SkyFOX

According to NASA, the Harvest Moon was set to appear full for about three days this year, lasting through Wednesday morning after peak illumination Monday night.

The Farmer’s Almanac says the Harvest Moon can occur in either September or October. It is the full moon that rises closest to the autumnal equinox, which is Sept. 22, officially marking the start of the fall season for the Northern Hemisphere.

Fall equinox is coming this Wed., Sep. 22. Since a lot of roads in the US, inc. SoCal, are oriented east-west, be careful around sunrise & sunset if it's clear, because the sun will be right in your eyes! You might not be able to see bicyclists, pedestrians or even other cars. pic.twitter.com/Ti7upjZV7F — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) September 19, 2021

After the autumnal equinox, days become shorter and nights longer. This comes to an end with the December solstice, which brings with it longer days and shorter nights.