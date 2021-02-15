Photos: Former Charger Vincent Jackson remembered

SAN DIEGO, CA – DECEMBER 20: Wide receiver Vincent Jackson #83 of the San Diego Chargers prepares to enter the game against the Cincinnati Bengals during the NFL game on December 20, 2009 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

San Diego Chargers wide receiver Vincent Jackson warms up before facing the Green Bay Packers in an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2011, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

San Diego Chargers wide receiver Vincent Jackson (83) celebrates after an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Dec. 11, 2011 in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

San Diego Chargers wide receiver Vincent Jackson (83) pulls in a 35-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Philip Rivers during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Monday, Dec. 5, 2011, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen Morton)

San Diego Chargers wide receiver Vincent Jackson (83) looks on during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov. 27, 2011 in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

San Diego Chargers wide receiver Vincent Jackson (83) catches a pass in front of Jacksonville Jaguars strong safety Dwight Lowery (25) during the first half of an NFL football game in Jacksonville, Fla., Monday, Dec. 5, 2011.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

San Diego Chargers wide receiver Vincent Jackson in the second half against the Buffalo Bills during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2011, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi )

San Diego Chargers wide receiver Vincent Jackson (83) drops a pass as Buffalo Bills cornerback Drayton Florence, rear, defends in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2011, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

San Diego Chargers wide receiver Vincent Jackson catches a pass as members of the Baltimore Ravens look on during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2011, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

San Diego Chargers wide receiver Vincent Jackson runs after catching a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2011, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

San Diego Chargers wide receiver Malcolm Floyd (80) celebrates with Vincent Jackson (83) after Floyd scored a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Dec. 18, 2011 in San Diego. The Chargers won 34-14. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

San Diego Chargers wide receiver Vincent Jackson catches a pass as members of the Baltimore Ravens look on during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2011, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler (6) and San Diego Chargers wide receiver Vincent Jackson (83) greet each other after their NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011. The Bears won 31-20. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson (83) warms up before the start of an NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers Sunday, Nov. 11, 2012, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson walks off the field following an NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers Sunday, Nov. 11, 2012, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)



SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Former San Diego Chargers wide receiver Vincent Jackson was found dead Monday in a hotel room near Tampa, Florida.

Jackson was 38. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office announced the death, saying Jackson was found at the Homewood Suites in Brandon.

Jackson played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the final five seasons of his NFL career, after seven seasons with the Chargers.

“My heart aches for the many loved ones Vincent Jackson leaves behind, from his wife and children to the Buccaneers nation that adored him,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister tweeted. “Mr. Jackson was a devoted man who put his family and community above everything else.”

Sheriff’s officials said Jackson, who lived in South Tampa, checked into the hotel on Jan. 11. His family reported him missing on Wednesday, but deputies spoke with him at the hotel on Friday and the missing persons case was canceled, the department said.

There were no apparent signs of trauma, and coroner’s officials will determine his cause of death.

The Chargers drafted Jackson out of Northern Colorado in the second round of the 2005 NFL draft. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2009 and 2011, and posted more than 1,000 yards receiving for San Diego in 2008, 2009 and 2011.

He signed with the Buccaneers prior to the 2012 season and continued his success in Florida, posting 1,384, 1,224 and 1,002 yards receiving in his first three season with the team. He officially retired in 2018.

The Chargers released the following statement Monday:

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by news of Vincent Jackson’s sudden passing. Vincent was a fan favorite not only for his Pro Bowl play on the field but for the impact he made on the community off of it. The work he has done on behalf of military families through his foundation in the years since his retirement has been an inspiration to all of us. We simply cannot believe he’s gone, and our hearts go out to his wife, Lindsey, their children, his parents, former teammates and everyone whose lives were touched by having known Vincent.”

Copyright 2021 City News Service, Inc.