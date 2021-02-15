Photos: Former Charger Vincent Jackson remembered

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Former San Diego Chargers wide receiver Vincent Jackson was found dead Monday in a hotel room near Tampa, Florida.
Jackson was 38. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office announced the death, saying Jackson was found at the Homewood Suites in Brandon.
Jackson played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the final five seasons of his NFL career, after seven seasons with the Chargers.
“My heart aches for the many loved ones Vincent Jackson leaves behind, from his wife and children to the Buccaneers nation that adored him,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister tweeted. “Mr. Jackson was a devoted man who put his family and community above everything else.”
Sheriff’s officials said Jackson, who lived in South Tampa, checked into the hotel on Jan. 11. His family reported him missing on Wednesday, but deputies spoke with him at the hotel on Friday and the missing persons case was canceled, the department said.
There were no apparent signs of trauma, and coroner’s officials will determine his cause of death.
The Chargers drafted Jackson out of Northern Colorado in the second round of the 2005 NFL draft. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2009 and 2011, and posted more than 1,000 yards receiving for San Diego in 2008, 2009 and 2011.
He signed with the Buccaneers prior to the 2012 season and continued his success in Florida, posting 1,384, 1,224 and 1,002 yards receiving in his first three season with the team. He officially retired in 2018.
The Chargers released the following statement Monday:
“We are shocked and deeply saddened by news of Vincent Jackson’s sudden passing. Vincent was a fan favorite not only for his Pro Bowl play on the field but for the impact he made on the community off of it. The work he has done on behalf of military families through his foundation in the years since his retirement has been an inspiration to all of us. We simply cannot believe he’s gone, and our hearts go out to his wife, Lindsey, their children, his parents, former teammates and everyone whose lives were touched by having known Vincent.”
