Photos: FBI seeks help identifying wig-wearing man in string of recent robberies

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Authorities reached out to the public Monday for help in identifying a wig-wearing man responsible for a recent spree of robberies and attempted heists at San Diego-area banks and cellphone stores.

Nine such crimes have taken place since the beginning of November in the city of San Diego as well as in Solana Beach and San Marcos, with the most recent occurring in the latter city last Wednesday, according to the FBI.

Among the businesses targeted by the thief are Chase and Wells Fargo branch offices, a credit union and Boost Mobile and T-Mobile stores, the federal agency reported.

The robber is described as a pale, roughly 5-foot-7-inch, 160-pound white man who appears to be in his late 20s or early 30s. During the crimes, he has worn a blond or dark-colored shoulder-length wig underneath a baseball-style cap.

Anyone who might be able to help investigators identify the thief is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

