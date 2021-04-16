Photos: Driver wanted in hit-and-run outside Mission Valley store

Police shared photos of a gold 2003 Honda Accord that was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run outside the Mission Valley Lowe’s this week. (San Diego Police Department)

Police shared photos of a gold 2003 Honda Accord that was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run outside the Mission Valley Lowe’s this week. (San Diego Police Department)

SAN DIEGO — Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a driver who reportedly hit a 71-year-old woman in Mission Valley then took off, leaving her with serious injuries.

Investigators with the San Diego Police Department said the 71-year-old woman was walking near the entrance to Lowe’s on Northside Drive on April 14 just before 2:15 p.m. when she was hit by a gold 2003 Honda Accord.

Police said the car drove off without checking on the woman or calling for help. A witness followed but lost sight of the car once they reached the North Park area. The woman suffered a fractured femur and multiple head wounds. She is still in the hospital in serious condition, police said.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case. The four-door Honda Accord with California license plate 4ZNN918 is believed to have moderate front end damage and possible damage to the right side of the front windshield.

Police are also asking auto repair shops to be on the lookout. Anyone who sees the car is asked to call SDPD’s Traffic Division at 858-573-5002 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.