Photos: Cub with burned paws joins other orphaned bears at Ramona Wildlife Center

SAN DIEGO — The humane society is caring for six young bears after new arrivals at their Ramona Wildlife Center.

A 7-month-old male cub came to San Diego for care after approaching firefighters on Aug. 31 in Plumas National Forest. Humane society staff said the cub was initially taken to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Wildlife Health Lab in Rancho Cordova for treatment of minor burns to his pads.

The cub arrived Sept. 10 at San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Campus, where he’ll be housed with three orphaned bear cubs that also recently arrived in Ramona. The siblings were picked up by CDFW in Mariposa after a sow was found killed nearby, then taken to San Diego on Sept. 22 from the Performing Animal Welfare Society.

SDHS said after a quarantine period, the four cubs will move into a large, outdoor enclosure where they’ll practice their natural skills and get the proper nutrition they need to grow before they are eventually released back into the wild.

The new arrivals bring the number of young bears at the Ramona Wildlife Center to six. Two siblings seen looking for food handouts without their mother in the Three Rivers area were brought to San Diego in August.

“This year has been extremely hard on our wildlife as wildfires continue to devastate our forests and the areas that bears and other animals call home,” said Christine Barton, director of operations & wildlife rehabilitation at San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Campus. “I think more of us will be called on to help provide a safe haven for these displaced animals as we face these challenging times together.”