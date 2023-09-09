Fire crews respond to an aircraft emergency near Gillespie Field on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (KSWB)

EL CAJON, Calif. — One person was slightly injured during an aircraft emergency near Gillespie Field Saturday morning, authorities confirmed.

The Heartland Fire and Rescue Department responded to the scene at Airport Drive and Magnolia Avenue around 11 a.m., fire officials told FOX 5.

The airplane reportedly came short of the runway and hit a fence in the area, Heartland Fire explained. Officials say two people were on board the aircraft at the time of the incident.

One person was reported to have slight injuries and the other walked away uninjured. Heartland Fire says both refused transportation to a medical facility.

The National Transportation safety board has been called to scene and will handle an investigation into the matter.