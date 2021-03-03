Photos: Bobcat kitten released into wild after 3 months of care

A young bobcat that spent more than three months at the San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center was returned to the wild on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (San Diego Humane Society photo)

Ramona (CNS) – A young bobcat that spent more than three months at the San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center was returned to the wild Wednesday, on World Wildlife Day.

The 2-month-old orphaned cat was brought to Project Wildlife by a citizen who found him abandoned on private property in Borrego Springs on Nov. 23.

Upon examination, Project Wildlife veterinarians diagnosed the young kitten with a gastrointestinal infection that was treated with a course of antibiotics and implemented a treatment plan that included a gradual introduction to a natural diet. He weighed just two pounds when he was taken in for care.

“It was touch-and-go for a bit and we were very concerned about this young bobcat kitten,” said Christine Barton, director of operations and wildlife rehabilitation at the Ramona Wildlife Center. “We are thrilled that he thrived and though small, is a force to be reckoned with — ready to take on the vast landscape of Borrego Springs and make it his home once again.”

The bobcat was part of a late litter, as bobcat kittens typically arrive toward the end of spring. His arrival in the fall meant there were no other orphaned bobcats to pair him with at the wildlife center, and his medical condition prevented staff from transferring him to another clinic that had late kittens.

“To hold a single bobcat kitten over winter is extremely difficult to do without habituating him to humans,” Barton said. “The wildlife caregivers at our campus took extreme precautions and provided all the necessary tools and stimulus to give this orphan bobcat a chance at successful rehab and release back into the wild.”

During his stay at the Ramona Wildlife Center the bobcat was provided an outdoor environment with climbing and hunting challenges to prepare for wild release.

Copyright 2021 City News Service, Inc.