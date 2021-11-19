Photos: Authorities look to identify motorists accused of scooping up money on freeway

SAN DIEGO – Authorities Friday were working to identify motorists who allegedly pocketed money that went flying from the back of an armored car and onto Interstate 5 in Carlsbad.

Calls began coming in about 9:15 a.m. Friday to California Highway Patrol dispatchers about “a large sum of money in the roadway” on I-5 near Cannon Road, as well as about motorists exiting their vehicles to collect the money. A man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of taking money, according to CHP, which came after one official said the pair’s car was blocking traffic because they’d gotten locked out.

The incident generated significant buzz in the community with videos of people scooping up cash being widely circulated on social media and among local news outlets.

Multiple screenshots from some of these videos were released late Friday by CHP, which was investigating the incident along with the FBI. The agency said it is trying to determine the identities of the motorists in the images and were urging them to return the money within 48 hours “to avoid potential criminal charges.”

“The CHP would like to thank those motorists who have already returned money to their local CHP office,” the agency said in a news release, “and remind the public to do the right thing and return any money they found on the freeway.”

Travis Fisher, a driver caught in the chaos, told FOX 5 he initially thought it was an accident. Fisher estimated there were thousands of dollars scattered on the road.

“I see all these things floating around and I realize it’s money,” Fisher said. “It was pretty crazy. Just everywhere, there was a sea of bills, everywhere.”

To return money from the incident, CHP requests people contact its Dispatch Center at 858-637-3800.

FOX 5’s Matt Meyer and Domenick Candelieri contributed to this story.