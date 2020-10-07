Photos: Agents find $1 million in drugs hidden inside car

SAN DIEGO — Border Patrol agents seized more than $1 million in cocaine and fentanyl found hidden inside a man’s car Sunday.

A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol spokesperson said a K-9 got a hit on a 21-year-old man’s BMW X5 on Oct. 4 as he pulled up to the Interstate 8 checkpoint around 4 a.m. Agents searched the car and found 36 packages behind the driver’s side front tire.

The brick-shaped packages were wrapped in tinfoil and tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl, according to Border Patrol. They had an estimated street value of $1,056,400. The driver and drugs were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation while Border Patrol agents seized the car.

The U.S. Border Patrol San Diego Sector said its agents have seized more than 491 pounds of cocaine, 7,169 pounds of methamphetamine, 178 pounds of heroin, and 383 pounds of fentanyl since Oct. 1, 2019.

