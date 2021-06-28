Photos: 25 dogs rescued from streets of Mexico receive care in San Diego

(Rancho Coastal Humane Society)

SAN DIEGO — Twenty-five dogs rescued from the streets of Mexico are now receiving care in San Diego.

Some will soon be up for adoption after their arrival Thursday at Rancho Coastal Humane Society in Encinitas, the latest in a series of rescues involving the humane society and partner organizations. The dogs, some of them puppies, were taken in by Rescue Fenix, a shelter in the Mexican state of Sonora.

“These dogs were rescued from streets, alleys, and anywhere else they could find safety,” RCHS spokesman John Van Zante said. “Many of them would not have survived if they had not been taken to Rescue Fenix in Obregon.”

The rescue transferred the pups from Sonora to Escondido, and they were then taken to RCHS.

Some of the dogs were taken to Camp Pendleton, where they will be part of Domestic Animal Services, and two were destined for Chihuahua Rescue of San Diego. Most of the rest will be cared for at RCHS until they are ready for adoption.

RCHS medical staff performed initial exams when the dogs and puppies arrived with more exams, vaccinations and medical treatment expected in the coming days and weeks. Each dog will be spayed or neutered and microchipped before they are made available for adoption.