Photos: 2 San Diego beaches named among best in US

1. Saint Pete Beach (Photo: Tripadvisor)

2. Ka_anapali Beach (Photo: Tripadvisor)

3. Moonstone Beach (Photo: Tripadvisor)

4. Wailea Beach (Photo: Tripadvisor)

5. Cannon Beach (Photo: Tripadvisor)

6. Napili Beach (Photo: Tripadvisor)

7. Ogunquit Beach (Photo: Tripadvisor)

8. Wai_anapanapa State Park (Photo: Tripadvisor)

9. Madeira Beach (Photo: Tripadvisor)

10. Kailua Beach Park (Photo: Tripadvisor)

11. Driftwood Beach (Photo: Tripadvisor)

12. Ormond Beach (Photo: Tripadvisor)

13. Henderson Beach State Park (Photo: Tripadvisor)

14. La Jolla Cove (Photo: Tripadvisor)

15. Pensacola Beach (Photo: Tripadvisor)

16. Treasure Island Beach (Photo: Tripadvisor)

17. Siesta Beach (Photo: Tripadvisor)

18. Clearwater Beach (Photo: Tripadvisor)

19. Coligny Beach (Photo: Tripadvisor)

20. Coronado Beach (Photo: Tripadvisor)

21. Virginia Beach (Photo: Tripadvisor)

22. Poipu Beach Park (Photo: Tripadvisor)

23. Myrtle Beach (Photo: Tripadvisor)

24. Waikiki Beach (Photo: Tripadvisor)

25. Santa Monica State Beach (Photo: Tripadvisor)

LA JOLLA, Calif. — Two local beaches were named among the best beaches in the U.S. by Tripadvisor.

The travel company ranked La Jolla Cove 14th and Coronado Beach 20th in its annual Travelers’ Choice Awards for Beaches in the U.S.

The four California beaches that made the list this year include:

#3: Moonstone Beach, Cambria

#14: La Jolla Cove, La Jolla

#20: Coronado Beach, Coronado

#25: Santa Monica State Beach, Santa Monica

Take a look at the full list of winners in the photo gallery above and read more about them on the Tripadvisor website.