Photos: 2 arrested as illegal East County pot shop shut down

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (CNS) – Two people were arrested and an illegal marijuana dispensary in Spring Valley was shut down Friday by sheriff’s deputies.

Members of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics and Gang Division served a search warrant at the dispensary in the 500 block of Grand Avenue at about 9 a.m., according to a sheriff’s Lt. Nancy Blanco.

Deputies seized 74 pounds of marijuana and several hundred pounds of THC products, as well as one firearm and more than $12,000 in cash. Investigators also discovered several THC-infused edibles which falsely appeared to be legitimate name-brand chips and candies, Blanco said.

San Diego County code compliance officers also discovered several dangerous violations in the building and requested that San Diego Gas and Electric cut off power to the property until the violations could be addressed, according to Blanco.

The warrant was issued following community concerns about illegal marijuana dispensaries operating near schools and residential areas, Blanco said.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.