Photos: 10 pieces of artwork unveiled in Vista beautification project

The City of Vista, Boys & Girls Club of Vista and San Diego Gas & Electric celebrated the completion of a community beautification project Tuesday that added children’s paintings and 90 trees near the busy intersection of North Melrose Drive and Olive Avenue. (SDG&E)

VISTA, Calif. — A busy intersection in Vista is now home to a collection of artwork by local children.

The City of Vista, Boys & Girls Club of Vista and San Diego Gas & Electric unveiled 10 large-scale paintings Tuesday near the intersection of North Melrose Drive and Olive Avenue. Ninety trees were also planted as part of a community beautification project.

Members of the nearby Boys & Girls Club worked on the paintings over a year-and-a-half period with many focusing on Vista’s history, including its agricultural bounty.

The paintings are mounted on the fence outside SDG&E’s property at the northeast corner of Melrose and Olive. SDG&E planted a variety of drought-tolerant trees in the area, including oaks, rhus and hummingbird trees, which have begun to attract their namesake species.

City leaders said the trees will provide multiple benefits, including helping to clean the air and fight climate change by absorbing carbon dioxide. As part of its sustainability strategy released last October, SDG&E aims to plant 10,000 trees per year.