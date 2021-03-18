Photos: $1 million of illegal pot seized from North County grow site

San Diego County Sheriff’s detectives on Thursday, March 18, 2021, raided an illegal marijuana cultivation site in the North County community of Warner Springs. In total, authorities seized nearly 1,200 live marijuana plants and 64 pounds of processed marijuana, according to the department. (Provided)

SAN DIEGO – Sheriff’s detectives Thursday raided an illegal marijuana cultivation site in a North County community, seizing live plants and products worth an estimated $1 million.

Detectives from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department served a warrant at about 8 a.m. in the 29000 block of Chihuahua Valley Road in Warner Springs, sheriff’s Sgt. Mark Knierim said in a news release. The warrant came as part of an investigation by detectives into illegal marijuana growing and sales in San Diego County.

Two men, ages 48 and 63, were detained and now are facing felony charges related to the operation.

In total, authorities seized nearly 1,200 live marijuana plants and 64 pounds of processed marijuana, according to the department. The products likely were going to be distributed to unlicensed dispensaries throughout Southern California, investigators said.

Authorities also discovered “numerous environmental-related crimes” on the property.

“It is not uncommon for investigators to find dangerous chemicals, illegal pesticides and other hazardous materials used at unlicensed marijuana grow sites,” Knierim said.