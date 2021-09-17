Photo shows car sought in pedestrian’s hit-and-run death in North Park

An undated photo from San Diego County Crime Stoppers shows a car sought in a fatal hit-and-run in North Park. (San Diego County Crime Stoppers)

SAN DIEGO — Authorities released a photo Friday of a car sought in a deadly hit-and-run in North Park earlier this month.

San Diego County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the Sept. 7 crash. Authorities say a 58-year-old man was walking eastbound across University Avenue at Mississippi Street when he was hit by a car in the intersection.

Police said the car, described as a light-colored 2- or 4-door sedan with large chrome wheels, kept going south on Mississippi after hitting the pedestrian. The 58-year-old victim suffered major injuries and was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

The vehicle might have minor to moderate damage to its front bumper, hood and windshield, police said.

Anyone with information about the car or driver is asked to call San Diego Police Department’s Traffic Division at 858-573-5054, or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.