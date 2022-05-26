SAN DIEGO – Del Norte High School and several other schools in the 4S Ranch area were temporarily placed on lockdown Thursday while police investigated an anonymous phone threat.

San Diego police and the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department received a phone call “saying that somebody was going to shoot up Del Norte High School and a nearby elementary school,” Lt. Adam Sharki told reporters. The call was made using a Google phone number and a robotic voice was used, he said.

A lockdown was put into place at Del Norte High School as well as Stone Ranch, Monterey Ridge, Del Sur elementary schools and the Design39Campus, officials from Poway Unified School District said in emailed letters to families. Also on lockdown were Oak Valley Middle School and the private Maranatha Christian Schools, police said.

“All the kids are safe, all this is out of an abundance of caution,” Sharki told reporters.

By 2:10 p.m., lockdowns had been lifted at all impacted schools and students were reuniting with their parents, police said on Twitter.

“There will be extra police presence tomorrow,” police said in the tweet.