IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — Improvements are being made to the Imperial Beach Pier in an effort to beautify the structure, the Port of San Diego said in a press release.

Port and city officials gathered Tuesday to kickoff the second phase of the project by installing the first of almost 60 artistically designed activity placards that will be added along the pier railings. It read: “High Tides and Good Vibes.”

Examples of other placard sayings include “Good Things Come to Those Who Bait,” “Enjoy Life One Wave at a Time,” “Life at Ease with an Ocean Breeze” and more.

The Port of San Diego listed several Phase 2 improvements planned for the pier, like adding markers every 250 feet to mark the distance to the end of the pier and to encourage guests to walk the entire length which is nearly 1,500 feet long.

Another improvement involves replacing the existing wood railing around the old boat loading ramp area near the Tin Fish Restaurant with stainless steel cable railing for improved ocean and beach views, the press release explained.

Also, a shade canopy with a shark and water design is set to go up over the pier extension at mid-pier, just across from the public restrooms. Check out the rendering design for this improvement below:

This photo of a design board was taken to show what the a shade canopy for the Imperial Beach Pier is expected to look like once completed. (KSWB Photo)

The Port of San Diego said the improvements are intended to “create a sense of place” and highlight all there is to enjoy on and around the Imperial Beach Pier.