SAN DIEGO — The Fourth of July holiday is one of the busiest for the San Diego Humane Society, but this year the shelter is already is seeing record numbers of animals come in between its locations throughout the county.

“We have taken in 138 stray pets since the beginning of July 4 and right now only about 19% of those animals have been reclaimed,” said Jordan Frey, marketing manager for the San Diego Humane Society.

The San Diego Humane Society steps up in a big way providing shelter for the lost animals, but the busy holiday has pushed the already over capacity shelters to numbers they have never seen.

“We have a record number of over 2,500 animals at our campuses across San Diego right now so to have those extra stray pets coming in, it’s difficult this year. We are really asking the community to open their hearts and open their homes,” said Frey.

Last year only a mere 16% of the animals turned in during the week of Fourth of July were reclaimed. This year, the humane society is trying to make the process as easy as possible by waiving the reclaim fees through July 16. The shelters will also vaccinate, deworm, and microchip lost animals free of charge.

The San Diego Humane Society expects to receive even more stray animals by the end of the holiday week, so another incentive to help find animals a forever home is 50% off adoption fees through the month of July for cats and dogs seven months or older.

Shelters are open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. No appointment is needed to reclaim your animal, but proof of ownership is needed as well as an ID.

For more information on lost pets at the San Diego Human Society or adoption, visit https://www.sdhumane.org/services/lost-and-found/.