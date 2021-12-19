Pets dress up in holiday costumes at downtown event

SAN DIEGO – The 13th annual Pet Parade returned to Gaslamp Quarter this year along with the new Pups in the Pub Party.

“I saw Lion King, I saw all kinds of things,” Andrea Niebla said. “Like are we underdressed, haha, are we supposed to be here?”

Everything from a caroling dog, to furry little elves to a pooch on the naughty list could be found at Sunday’s event.

“She’s kind of on the naughty list this year because she’s been stealing the cat’s food,” Sidney Gross said about her dog River.

The day was in no shortage of holiday cheer, except for a few dogs up past their bedtime.

“Everyone was so cute, all the dogs were gorgeous,” Niebla said. “Everyone’s really nice.”

Event staff told FOX 5 more than 100 dogs participated this year.