Petco Park vaccination super site to close for good this weekend

SAN DIEGO — UC San Diego Health is reportedly preparing to close the Petco Park vaccination super site for good this weekend.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports the closure of the site in the Petco Park tailgate parking lot was inevitable with the Padres season set to start April 1.

Gov. Gavin Newsom lauded the Petco Park site as a model for other mass vaccination centers across the state and nation. UC San Diego Health and the Padres teamed up with the city and county to launch the first-of-its-kind super vaccination station on Jan. 11. More than 200,000 shots have been given out since, the U-T reports.

A spokesperson for UC San Diego Health said they hope to get people still waiting for a second vaccine dose at the site their shots by the end of the week. Anyone with an appointment will get a message through MyChart, UCSD’s electronic notification system.

The health system says anyone who doesn’t have a second dose appointment should schedule one by calling 800-926-8273 or 211.

