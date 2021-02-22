Petco Park vaccination site closure extended through Tuesday

SAN DIEGO — The county’s largest vaccination site will remain closed Tuesday because of more shipping delays.

A San Diego County spokesperson said they didn’t get any vaccine shipments at the Petco Park vaccination site Monday, leading UCSD Health to extend the closure. The site will remain closed Tuesday as they await more Moderna vaccine.

The site was originally slated to be closed only Friday and Saturday, but officials warned that could be extended as the vaccine supply chain was choked by a devastating winter storm in many parts of the country.

San Diegans can still get vaccinated at other sites. Hundreds of appointments were available Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at other San Diego sites as of Monday morning.

The United States hit a grim milestone Monday with more than 500,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths. John Hopkins University reported the deaths as more than 28 million Americans have contracted the virus nationwide.

The U.S. previously topped 400,000 deaths from the virus on the eve of President Joe Biden’s inauguration, Jan. 19, 2021. It took the U.S. less than five weeks to rise from 400,000 to 500,000.

Check back for updates on this developing story.