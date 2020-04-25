Pet groomers frustrated over being deemed nonessential

SAN DIEGO — Federal and state guidelines determining what makes a job essential during COVID-19 appear mostly black and white, but some local pet groomers say they fall into a grey area.

“The dog doesn’t care what it looks like — he’s just fine if you’re giving him the attention — but there are certain health issues that go along with not properly grooming a dog,” said Carolyn Mackay Gribble, owner of Zip a Dee Doo Dogs mobile grooming.

Those issues include ear and nail care as well as various skin conditions requiring some dogs to have regular medicated baths. It’s left Mackay Gribble questioning why her business isn’t essential during this time.

“Their owners can do this by themselves, but you got a lot of people who cannot do it themselves, she said.

They include people such as Thomas White, a retired Vietnam veteran, who said his physical condition makes it difficult to bathe his dogs. White is the proud owner of bulldogs Buttercup and Sugar, former champion show dogs and currently a service and therapy dog, respectively.

Both dogs have skin conditions which require regular visits with Zip a Dee Doo Dogs.

“(Mackay Gribble is) a big part of their lives as far as keeping their hygiene,” White said, “because of what we do in hospitals and schools, they need to be very clean.”

Furthering the confusion for some local groomers, neighboring counties such as Riverside seem to be giving the green light. The website for Riverside County’s Public Health department deems pet grooming mobile services and shops as essential as long as social distancing guidelines are followed.

When FOX 5 reached out to California State Public Health officials, they pointed us to guidelines that show pet supply stores and veterinary care services are allowed to continue, but offered no clarification on grooming.

San Diego County officials told FOX 5 they are following state guidelines and have no immediate plans to change its stance on pet groomers.

“This is so convenient for us and it’s an essential to my life,” White said. “It really is something that I need to have done.”