Person shot near College Area

SAN DIEGO — Police are investigating after a man was shot outside a smoke shop near the College Area Sunday.

San Diego police said the shooting in the 5900 block of El Cajon Boulevard happened just before 5:30 p.m. Officers have the strip mall at the corner of 60th and El Cajon blocked off.

BREAKING: Man shot outside Aztec Smoke Shop near the corner of 60th & El Cajon Blvd. Upset family members at the scene say victim was “young guy” who was rushed to the hospital. No word yet on victims condition. Stay w @fox5sandiego #FOX5SanDiego pic.twitter.com/3PyWMEXsvs — Liberty Zabala FOX 5 (@Liberty_Zabala) October 19, 2020

Family who came to the area told FOX 5’s Liberty Zabala that the victim was a young man who was taken to the hospital. Police have not yet released details about the man’s condition or what led to him being shot.

