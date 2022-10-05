CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Chula Vista police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest linked to a shooting at Harborside Park that left two victims wounded.

Authorities want to speak to the person of interest, who is the man shown in the image below:

The shooting police are investigating occurred on Aug. 26 around 6:43 a.m., when a 26-year-old victim was shot in the leg at 670 Oxford Street, Sgt. Anthony Molina with the Chula Vista Police Department stated in a release Wednesday. The victim was surrounded by a group of four to six juveniles who then ran southbound toward Palomar Trolley Station, a caller reported to police.

A few minutes later, another caller reported a 33-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot and stab wounds in front of a business in the 600 block of Palomar Street, authorities said.

Both victims, believed to be unsheltered homeless living in Harborside Park, were taken to a local hospital where their injuries were apparently non-life-threatening.

Harborside Elementary School was placed on a brief lockdown after the first shooting, which was later lifted after determining there was no threat to the school or surrounding community.

Police, however, arrested three suspects at the Park & Market Trolley station, Molina said. There are other individuals believed to be a part of the group involved in the shootings.

If you know who this is, or have any additional information about the incident, contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or submit a tip via P3tips (online or mobile application) http://p3tips.com/409 if you wish to remain anonymous.