SAN DIEGO — Police were asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest from a sexual assault attempt in the Barrio Logan neighborhood last month.

The incident occurred March 25 around 3 a.m. inside the victim’s home located in the 2800 block of Boston Avenue, Lt. Adam Sharki with the San Diego Police Department said in a news release Friday.

Authorities say the victim was asleep when the unknown man entered the residence and attempted to sexually assault her, according to police. The victim was able to get away and call police, while the alleged attacker escaped the scene, Sharki said.

SDPD describe the person of interest as a dark-skinned Black man with a mustache and goatee, between 25 to 30 years old. He is around 180 pounds, according to police, and is between 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall.

He was last seen wearing a white and black-checkered hooded zip-up jacket over a black-hooded sweatshirt with “Reebok” in red lettering on the front. He also had on light-colored pants, white shoes with black laces and was carrying a distinct green/gray backpack with white and pink flowers.

Police seek the identity of a person of interest linked to an attempted sex assault case in the Barrio Logan neighborhood. (San Diego Police Department)

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call SDPD or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.