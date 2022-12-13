CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Authorities have identified a person of interest in connection to a fatal car-to-car shooting that happened on Oct. 26 in Chula Vista.

Angel Bojorquez, who’s believed to be in his early to mid-20s, is the primary suspect in this case, the Chula Vista Police Department said Tuesday. Bojorquez has ties to Tijuana, according to investigators, and may have been residing in the Chula Vista area at the time of this incident.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of Broadway and E Street with witnesses reporting the driver of one vehicle shot the driver of another vehicle before fleeing the scene, police said.

Responding officers found the victim in the driver seat of a black Nissan Altima, located along the north curb in front of 593 E Street, with multiple gunshot wounds. Police said the victim, 38-year-old Eduardo Villasenor of Chula Vista, was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The vehicle driven by the suspect, which was last seen heading westbound on E Street towards Interstate 5, was described as a gray 4-door Nissan Altima with a dent on the left driver-side rear quarter panel, police said. It had the following California license plate number: 8NYE678.

A vehicle suspected in the car-to-car deadly shooting in Chula Vista on Oct. 26, 2022 is pictured. (Image: Chula Vista Police Department)

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic male adult that stands around 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a medium build and short hair.

Witnesses and anyone with additional information are asked to contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or submit a tip via P3tips (online or mobile application) if they wish to remain anonymous.

Police detectives are still trying to determine what lead up to the fatal shooting and are asking for the public’s help in locating Bojorquez .