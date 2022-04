VISTA, Calif. – (CNS) – A person was killed in a vehicle crash Saturday morning on State Route 78 in Vista, authorities said.

The crash on the westbound freeway, at the Emerald Drive onramp, occurred about 3 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported.

It was not known whether the fatality died at the scene or an area hospital.

