Person killed in crash on I-5 off-ramp

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A person died Sunday evening on an off-ramp of I-5 in San Diego.

The fatality was reported at 7:43 p.m. on the Via de San Ysidro off-ramp of northbound I-5, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver of a gray Honda CRV reported he crashed into a red sedan that did not have its lights on. There were no details immediately available about the deceased.

A hazardous materials crew was called to the scene, but an explanation of the crew’s necessity was not forthcoming.

