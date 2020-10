SAN DIEGO — One person is dead after a crash near the Fashion Valley mall Friday.

Firefighters said someone was trapped near the intersection of Fashion Valley Road and Friars Road after the crash was reported at 5 p.m. It involved two cars, according to police.

First responders confirmed one person died and a second person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Friars Road is closed as police investigate.

