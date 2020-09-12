Person killed in apparent shooting in National City

Officers found a person with a gunshot wound while responding to a medical call Saturday morning in National City. Photo: Onscene.TV

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Officers found a person with a gunshot wound while responding to a medical call Saturday morning in National City.

Officers with the National City Police Department were called to the 2100 block of East 16th Street just before 3 a.m. Saturday. Lt. Chris Sullivan said officers found one person on the ground with a second person giving them CPR.

Fire rescue took over life-saving measures but the person was pronounced dead, Sullivan said. He said it appeared the victim had a bullet wound.

“It appears from the investigation that it was a gunshot wound,” Sullivan said, adding that the investigation was ongoing.

Officers did not release the sex or identity of the victim. They are asking anyone with information about the apparent shooting to call the National City Police Department 619-336-4411.