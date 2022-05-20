ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A person was struck and killed by a falling tree Friday as workers were cutting down trees at a home near Lake Hodges in North County, according to authorities.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department received a call around 4:21 p.m. about the incident in the 9700 block of Thorn Lane in the Del Dios neighborhood.

It is not known at this moment if the person was a worker or a passerby in the area.

No further details were released from authorities.

