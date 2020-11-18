Worker killed on SR-94

SAN DIEGO — A worker was fatally hit by a vehicle early Wednesday on state Route 94 in Spring Valley.

The crash was reported shortly after midnight on eastbound SR-94 near the Avocado Boulevard/Calavo Drive exit, according to California Highway Patrol.

The involved driver stayed at the scene, according to a videojournalist from Sideo.

A second crash occurred while traffic was backed up. Minor injuries were reported from that collision.

CHP closed all eastbound lanes between Sweetwater Springs Boulevard and Calavo Drive for their investigation.

