Cal Fire says someone died in a fire in Deer Springs on Saturday. Photo: Cal Fire San Diego County Fire

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters say someone died in a fire that destroyed two residential trailers and a detached garage Saturday.

Cal Fire said firefighters found heavy smoke and flames when they got to a property near Rocky Ridge Road and Sage Glen Trail in Deer Springs.

#SageIC in Deer Springs [Final] All fire resources are available from the structure fire, which resulted in two residential trailers and one detached garage being destroyed. Sadly, one resident died at scene. Law enforcement is assisting in the investigation. pic.twitter.com/IsrroMDtyu — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) November 1, 2020

Four hours later, Cal Fire said they wrapped up operations. They announced one resident died in the fire. Two residential trailers and a detached garage were destroyed.

Cal Fire said law enforcement is assisting in the investigation.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene of a residential structure fire near Rocky Ridge Road and Sage Glen Trail in Deer Springs. One structure involved, heavy smoke/fire. #SageFire pic.twitter.com/2Kn9rTrIQX — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) October 31, 2020