Person hurt after trying to help during house fire

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) – A fire damaged a home in northern Oceanside Thursday and injured both a firefighter and bystander who tried to help.

Flames ignited and spread through the single-story house near Libby Lake Park shortly before 10 a.m., according to the Oceanside Fire Department.

A person suffered a hand injury trying to enter the Siesta Drive home to check for anyone inside it, the agency reported. A firefighter also sustained superficial trauma of an undisclosed nature helping extinguish the blaze, which took about 10 minutes.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

