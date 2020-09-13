Pedestrian hit, killed in Encinitas

ENCINITAS, Calif. — Deputies are investigating what led to a crash that killed a pedestrian in Encinitas Saturday.
The San Diego Sheriff’s Department said on Twitter just after 8 p.m. that someone was hit by a car in the 2500 block of S. Coast Highway 101. Northbound lanes of traffic were blocked.
The sheriff’s department posted an update saying the person hit by the car has died. The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, deputies said. Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor.
Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call 858-565-5200 with information.