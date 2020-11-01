Person found dead on freeway near border

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – One person is dead after being found on Interstate 5 near the border in the San Ysidro area, authorities said.

It was unclear how the person died, and no other details were released.

The California Highway Patrol was first calleed to the southbound side of the freeway at the Camino de la Plaza access — near the connection with Interstate 805 — at 12:45 a.m., according to H. Austin, with the California Highway Patrol’s Border Communications Center.

At 1:05 a.m., investigators called paramedics to the scene to provide medical assistance to at least one victim, he said. That person later died, Dekema said.