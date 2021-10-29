Person dies in crash near rural North County elementary school

SAN DIEGO — A person was killed when two drivers crashed outside a rural North County school late Friday morning, officials said.

Details were limited, but dispatchers started getting calls about the collision outside Bonsall Elementary School on Old River Road just before noon, according to California Highway Patrol. The Bonsall community is located east of Camp Pendleton.

Two vehicles, a sedan and a truck, collided and were badly damage, CHP’s incident log said. People who saw the crash were trying to help at least one of the drivers out of their car, callers said. It wasn’t immediately clear if either vehicle had passengers.

Traffic was slowed through the area as CHP and North County Fire Protection District worked in the area. The eastbound lane of Camino Del Rey was closed, but its westbound lane remained open. “Expect delays as you pick up your children from Bonsall Elementary,” the fire department wrote.

The school’s website listed Friday as a minimum day, explaining why pickup had started as early as 12:30 p.m.

A map posted on Twitter by fire officials shows the location of a deadly crash near Bonsall Elementary School on Oct. 29.

Check back for updates to this developing story.