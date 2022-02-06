Pershing Bikeway aims to improve rider safety as construction set to begin

SAN DIEGO — Construction for the Pershing Bikeway in North Park is set to begin Monday morning.

The construction will temporarily close Pershing Drive for pedestrians and bikers until Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14. However, southbound traffic can travel on the road, but northbound travelers will have to take a detour.

The long-anticipated bikeway was set to start in early 2020, but was since pushed back. SANDAG estimates the construction to be finished in the next two years.

The road that runs through Balboa Park and connects downtown to North Park is known for its fast speeds.

“I have really only biked here a couple of times, to be totally honest, because it not safe,” said Ike Warner, a biker with BIKESD.

The road’s speed limit is 50 mph and have made it unsafe for cyclists to ride on the road.

“There has been two deaths in the last year on Pershing alone,” said Warner.

One of those killed, John A. Sepulveda, who was hit by a 17-year-old while riding a scooter with his family in September of last year.

“He just spread so much love with all of us and within our family, so our lives have just been shaken upside down since that night,” said Kristy Leon, Sepulveda’s sister.

Sepulveda’s family is setting up a memorial scholarship for two students attending Corona High School.

Leon says they are looking for students who embody Sepulveda.

“Johnny, I’ll be honest, he wasn’t the straight A student in high school, and I just want it to go to a student to let them know that doesn’t define who you are in life,” she said. “Your character is what really defines you and that’s Johnny story.”

To help or contact Sepulveda’s family with the scholarship, please contact them on Facebook or Twitter.