The COVID-19 pandemic has truly changed the way we think about the nature of work, and in particular, where we live versus where we’re employed. Pre-pandemic, telecommuting or work-from-home situations existed, but they weren’t the norm. Nearly 6 in 10 Americans rarely or never telecommuted pre-pandemic. Months later, just over half of workers who could were telecommuting. Although vaccines were on the horizon—and with that, an imminent return to office life—many still preferred this new way of working.

Employees discovered that working from home certainly had an upside. No more long, stressful commute. They were more productive. Having more flexibility with time allowed them to better manage a household. For those who live in expensive real estate markets, the pandemic has provided an opportunity to make the leap to a more affordable city without sacrificing a big-city paycheck.

While many employers want to bring workers back to the office in some capacity, the work-from-home trend is likely here to stay. With it, smaller cities may continue to boom, as people leave larger cities for a different lifestyle. So, where in your state are people coming to settle and enjoy this new work-from-anywhere style of living? To find out, Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people are finding new jobs in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows. Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in the first quarter of 2021.

#20. Stockton, CA

– Started a new job in San Diego from Stockton in Q1 2021: 162

— #11 most common destination from Stockton

– Started a new job in Stockton from San Diego in Q1 2021: 154

— 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 8 to San Diego

#19. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

– Started a new job in San Diego from Miami in Q1 2021: 163

— #40 most common destination from Miami

– Started a new job in Miami from San Diego in Q1 2021: 140

— 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 23 to San Diego

#18. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

– Started a new job in San Diego from Atlanta in Q1 2021: 172

— #47 most common destination from Atlanta

– Started a new job in Atlanta from San Diego in Q1 2021: 176

— 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 4 to Atlanta

#17. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

– Started a new job in San Diego from Houston in Q1 2021: 180

— #35 most common destination from Houston

– Started a new job in Houston from San Diego in Q1 2021: 227

— 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 47 to Houston

#16. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

– Started a new job in San Diego from Boston in Q1 2021: 182

— #26 most common destination from Boston

– Started a new job in Boston from San Diego in Q1 2021: 130

— 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 52 to San Diego

#15. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA

– Started a new job in San Diego from Santa Maria in Q1 2021: 203

— #10 most common destination from Santa Maria

– Started a new job in Santa Maria from San Diego in Q1 2021: 177

— 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 26 to San Diego

#14. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Started a new job in San Diego from Las Vegas in Q1 2021: 214

— #8 most common destination from Las Vegas

– Started a new job in Las Vegas from San Diego in Q1 2021: 319

— 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 105 to Las Vegas

#13. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

– Started a new job in San Diego from Washington in Q1 2021: 226

— #35 most common destination from Washington

– Started a new job in Washington from San Diego in Q1 2021: 149

— 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 77 to San Diego

#12. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Started a new job in San Diego from Dallas in Q1 2021: 244

— #36 most common destination from Dallas

– Started a new job in Dallas from San Diego in Q1 2021: 362

— 1.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 118 to Dallas

#11. Bakersfield, CA

– Started a new job in San Diego from Bakersfield in Q1 2021: 263

— #8 most common destination from Bakersfield

– Started a new job in Bakersfield from San Diego in Q1 2021: 228

— 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 35 to San Diego

#10. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

– Started a new job in San Diego from Chicago in Q1 2021: 268

— #48 most common destination from Chicago

– Started a new job in Chicago from San Diego in Q1 2021: 152

— 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 116 to San Diego

#9. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

– Started a new job in San Diego from Seattle in Q1 2021: 276

— #18 most common destination from Seattle

– Started a new job in Seattle from San Diego in Q1 2021: 312

— 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 36 to Seattle

#8. Fresno, CA

– Started a new job in San Diego from Fresno in Q1 2021: 291

— #14 most common destination from Fresno

– Started a new job in Fresno from San Diego in Q1 2021: 230

— 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 61 to San Diego

#7. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

– Started a new job in San Diego from Phoenix in Q1 2021: 404

— #10 most common destination from Phoenix

– Started a new job in Phoenix from San Diego in Q1 2021: 672

— 2.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 268 to Phoenix

#6. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA

– Started a new job in San Diego from Oxnard in Q1 2021: 438

— #5 most common destination from Oxnard

– Started a new job in Oxnard from San Diego in Q1 2021: 335

— 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 103 to San Diego

#5. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

– Started a new job in San Diego from New York in Q1 2021: 451

— #39 most common destination from New York

– Started a new job in New York from San Diego in Q1 2021: 222

— 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 229 to San Diego

#4. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

– Started a new job in San Diego from Sacramento in Q1 2021: 894

— #7 most common destination from Sacramento

– Started a new job in Sacramento from San Diego in Q1 2021: 808

— 3.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 86 to San Diego

#3. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

– Started a new job in San Diego from San Jose in Q1 2021: 1,041

— #5 most common destination from San Jose

– Started a new job in San Jose from San Diego in Q1 2021: 1,105

— 4.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 64 to San Jose

#2. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

– Started a new job in San Diego from Riverside in Q1 2021: 4,275

— #3 most common destination from Riverside

– Started a new job in Riverside from San Diego in Q1 2021: 3,866

— 14.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 409 to San Diego

#1. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Started a new job in San Diego from Los Angeles in Q1 2021: 10,853

— #3 most common destination from Los Angeles

– Started a new job in Los Angeles from San Diego in Q1 2021: 9,554

— 36.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 1,299 to San Diego