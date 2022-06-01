VISTA, Calif. — Deputies arrested a 14-year-old student Wednesday after finding a pellet handgun in his backpack at school, authorities said.

The student, who was not identified because they are a minor, was arrested on suspicion of bringing a weapon onto school grounds and was released into the custody of their parents, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department stated in a press release.

Around 10:30 a.m., deputies responded to Rancho Buena Vista High School for a report of a student with a weapon, Lt. Jeffrey Ford said. All students remained in their classrooms while school officials investigated who had the weapon.

When deputies arrived at the campus, school officials had identified and detained the student who had a pellet handgun in their backpack, Ford said. No pellets were found in the handgun and none were recovered during the investigation.

The sheriff’s department determined no threats were made during the incident.