SAN DIEGO — From burrowing owls to waddling penguins and swimming polar bears, sights from the San Diego Zoo can be enjoyed at home via live cams.

Though nothing quite compares to the wonder and discovery of exploring the more than 650 species and subspecies of the zoo’s 100 acres at Balboa Park, there’s something personal about peering into the lives of these animals directly.

There are a number of live cams that are available for viewing on days that you can’t make it to the zoo or Safari Park. Here’s a list of habitats to choose from.

— Koala Cam

— Baboon Cam

— Polar Bear Cam

— Ape Cam

— Tiger Cam

— Platypus Cam

— Giraffe Cam

— Owl Cam

— Condor Cam

— Penguin Cam

— Hippo Cam

— Elephant Cam

— Panda Cam

The good news is, you can go to the zoo without going to zoo any day of the week! These live cams can be watched daily with some of them taking pauses during the dark hours of the night, zoo officials said.

Elephants, mother and child, are seen walking side-by-side.

When you do have time to visit the park, there are 90-minute guided tour adventures that the zoo says offers one-of-a-kind experiences. Visitors can learn how the animals in these cams are taken care of on a day-to-day basis, along with unique stories about all the wildlife.

More information on this tour can be found here.

According to the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, the organization is “committed to saving species worldwide by uniting our expertise in animal care and conservation science with our dedication to inspiring passion for nature.”