SAN DIEGO — Pedestrian West at the San Ysidro Port of Entry will reopen this week after temporarily suspending operations in early December, border officials said.

Both northbound and southbound directions will reopen for seven days per week starting Thursday with limited hours of operation, the U.S. Customs Border and Protection said in a news release Tuesday.

The northbound crossing will reopen from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., while the southbound lane will be open from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

“CBP will continue to prioritize our border security mission as necessary in response to this

evolving situation. We continue to assess security situations, adjust our operational plans, and

deploy resources to maximize enforcement efforts against those noncitizens who do not use

lawful pathways or processes – such as scheduling an appointment via CBP One™ – and those

without a legal basis to remain in the United States,” CBP said.

On Dec. 9, PedWest stopped operations “in order to redirect personnel to assist the U.S. Border Patrol with taking migrants into custody,” according to border officials.

PedWest has endured numerous reopening and closures this year. In January, the northbound direction reopened for the first time since April 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. It then closed in September because of an influx of migrants and asylum-seekers.

On Nov. 16, the northbound direction reopened, while on Nov. 20, the southbound direction reopened for the first time in three-and-a-half years.

