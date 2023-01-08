SAN YSIDRO — Another entry point to get into San Ysidro and to Tijuana is reopening for walkers.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced it will reopen the Pedestrian West Facility at the San Ysidro Port of Entry on January 9 from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

FOX 5 spoke with businesses in the area who said they are excited about its reopening because it will lead to a better flow of customers. People who also make the trip regularly have said they also look forward to shorter wait times and being closer to some of their favorite stores.

“We would use it more. It would be faster to cross for everyone and people would cross more often,” said Alexis Sanchez, who uses the Pedestrian East border crossing at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

Reduced wait times are a big appeal for reopening the PedWest border crossing. San Ysidro resident, Griselda Martinez, who visits Tijuana weekly said sometimes it is a three-hour wait time to get back into the U.S. using the PedEast facility next to the MTS station.

“I’m looking forward it to being open again because it would bring down the traffic of people,” Martinez said.

On the U.S. side, the PedWest entry also gets its attraction by being next to popular shopping centers. This meant, previously, people like Martinez had to take the bus or walk over from the PedEast crossing.

“It’s not that horrible of a walk. The bridge is an accessible way to go over, we would save a lot of time. It doesn’t matter how long we walk it’s a good thing they opened the PedWest entrance,” Martinez added.

The PedEast facility will remain open 24 hours a day.