SAN DIEGO — The Port Commission in San Diego could pass an ordinance that would crackdown on pedicabs, scooters, and e-bikes along the Embarcadero. The goal is to keep pedestrians safe on sidewalks and put those vehicles on public roads.

Rides in the area have been the center of quite the controversy over the past few months. Many say the lights are too distracting, the music is far too loud, and the electric pedicabs are fast and reckless making many feel unsafe along the sidewalks.

On the other side of this debate, many being pedicab operators themselves, stress the devastation locally. One person being Michael Wawrzynski who won the green card lottery back in 2005 and started a pedicab business one year later.

Cruising along the San Diego Bay has been Wawrzynski’s day to day for the past 17 years after moving to America from Poland. It’s been a good gig pedaling just feet away from the shore at sunset to pay the bills, but recent debate on the dangers of his ride could bring changes to the business.

“This is just ridiculous that they would ban pedicabs,” shared Wawrzynski.

In a Port of San Diego Commissioner’s meeting last month, the local pedicab industry was close to hitting the breaks, but the proposal set to outlaw scooters, pedicabs, and e-bikes in a push for safety was stalled for the time being.

“I know so many people who are telling me that I don’t go down there and walk anymore because it’s too dangerous especially on the weekends and nights, I’m scared,” shared Janet Rogers, who is the Co-Chair of Safe Walkways.

Rogers lives near Seaport Village and says pedicab drivers along the port already go against the state’s vehicle code when on the sidewalk.

“I know they’re used to operating that way, but it doesn’t make it legal,” said Rogers.

According to state’s Vehicle Code, “Pedicabs shall be operated as close as practicable to the right-hand curb or edge of the roadway, except when necessary to overtake another vehicle, to avoid a stationary object, or when preparing to make a left turn. “

It also gives local leaders more freedom in adding stringent regulations.

Patrick Moran, otherwise known as “Pedicab Pat” has been in the business for 15 years. He says banning his ride entirely would be devastating for hardworking San Diegans trying to get by.

“The majority of the pedicabbers obey the laws. As the harbor grows here, you’re going to have to have enforcement down here to penalize those that are making it look bad for the rest of us,” he said.

According to a Port of San Diego spokesperson, it’s not yet certain when a decision will be made, but it could be discussed again next month or in August. Until then, pedicabs along the San Diego Bay are there to stay for the summer season.