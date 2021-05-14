Pedestrian walking on I-5 hit, killed

CHULA VISTA (CNS) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by at least one vehicle early Friday morning on Interstate 5 in Chula Vista.

Around 2:50 a.m., dispatchers received a report that a person was walking southbound in the far right lane on northbound Interstate 5 near E Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A short time later, the pedestrian was struck and pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP reported. A red sedan and a black SUV pulled over nearby, but it was not immediately clear if either vehicle was involved in the crash.

No details about the victim were immediately available.

Shortly after 4:15 a.m., a SigAlert was issued shutting down the three right lanes until at least 5:15 a.m.

