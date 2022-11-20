A hit and run driver struck a pedestrian who was crossing a street in Southcrest on Saturday, Nov. 20, police said. (Photo: SIDEO)

SAN DIEGO — A hit and run driver struck a pedestrian who was crossing a street in Southcrest on Saturday, said San Diego Police Department Watch Commander, Officer Robert Heims.

Shorty before 11:30 p.m., a 37-year-old female was walking southbound across Rigel Street. At the same time, a vehicle was driving eastbound in the eastbound lane of Rigel Street. Police said the pedestrian walked in front of the vehicle, which struck her.

For reasons unknown, the driver of the vehicle fled the scene without stopping. Heims said it’s unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the incident.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital and officials said she sustained a pelvic fracture, but her injuries are not considered life threatening.

The San Diego Police Traffic Division is investigating the hit and run. Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.