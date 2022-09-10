OCEANSIDE, Calif. – The Oceanside Police Department is investigating a fatal collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian, authorities said.

The incident happened around 5:37 a.m. Friday when officers reported to the intersection of Mission Avenue and Roymar Road near Foussat Road, according to Oceanside Police Department PIO Jennifer Atenza.

An initial investigation revealed that the pedestrian was attempting to cross Mission Avenue when he was struck by the vehicle. The man suffered head trauma among other injuries and, despite lifesaving measures, was later pronounced dead.

The bordering streets were shut down for several hours on Friday as officers investigated.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was fully cooperative with the police. Officials say that alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors in this crash.

At this time, the victim’s identity is unknown.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact Investigator Kevin Lissner

at (760) 435-4431 or email KLissner@oceansideca.org.